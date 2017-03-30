'Bones' news, updates: Bones season 12 may not be the end, showrunner teases

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

FOX recently aired the finale for the twelfth and final season of the crime procedural drama "Bones," but has the show really come to an end? Showrunner Michael Peterson shared that it could be the start of something new.

In an interview with Variety, the news outlet asked Peterson a few details about how they came up with the final episode. More importantly, the publication asked if the reality of "Bones" ending has sunk in. Like many viewers, who have stood by the show since its first season, the showrunner cannot seem to come to terms about it ending.

Peterson answered," It's complicated. There's continual denial, because we live in a time when "24," "X-Files," all these shows are brought back. And so you go, it's the end, but it's not the end."

The showrunner seems to be hopeful for a renewal in the near future. For now, Peterson has no definite answers for the future of "Bones." Only time will tell if FOX's long-standing series will make a comeback.

According to the showrunner, to conceptualize the final season, he was urged by actor David Boreanaz to look back, rewatch past seasons, and retrace Booth and Brennan's journey. Upon close inspection of the characters' development, he decided to take unfinished storylines — Booth's guilt and Brennan's identity crisis — and use that as the heart of season 12.

"Bones" finished with a bang, drawing in a 1.0 rating in the 18–49 age demographic. With over 200 episodes spanning 12 seasons, the final installment has managed to rake in an average viewership of 4.19 million. Although a few shows such as NBC's "The Voice" managed to outrank "Bones," the show's stats are still pretty impressive, as it is the highest among all of its seasons.

Emily Deschanel debuted as Temperance "Bones" Brennan and David Boreanaz as Seeley Booth on Sep. 13, 2005. The show aired its final episode, titled "The End in the End," last Tuesday, March 28.