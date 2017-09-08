'Bond 25' plot rumors: Film will be similar to 'Taken' movies? Possible remake of 'On Her Majesty's Secret Service?'

Bond knows his wine in "Goldfinger" Twitter/007

The 25th movie in the James Bond franchise is under way and it sees Daniel Craig returning to the role as the gentleman spy. Although details of the film's plot remain scarce, there are rumors going around that the plot of "Bond 25" may be similar to the "Taken" movies as well as it being a possible remake of an older Bond film.

According to sources at Page Six, the rumored plot for the 25th installment of the James Bond movies has Craig's 007 resigning from the secret service. Bond will also be in love and married, until his wife is killed which forces him back into the game. Lea Seydoux, who played Dr. Madeline Swann in the last Bond movie "Spectre," served as Bond's love interest, having saved her at the end of the film.

The opening scene of the film shows the two as a happily married couple, until she gets killed and Bond goes out to avenge her death. The source described the whole plot as "Taken, with Bond." The previous movies often had the super spy quitting the secret service for a mission or for personal reasons. Even David Niven's portrayal of a much older version of Bond had him become a father.

Speaking of the previous movies, another rumor suggested that "Bond 25" could be a remake of an older Bond film. The upcoming Bond film might be revisiting the past movies, specifically the events of the 1969 movie "On Her Majesty's Secret Service." It was the movie that starred George Lazenby as the super spy after Sean Connery dropped out to pursue another project before reprising his role as Bond in "Diamonds are Forever" in 1971.

The movie ended with Bond marrying his love interest then, Tracy di Vincenzo, until she was killed by Blofeld. Diana Rigg's performance as Tracy certainly left a mark on its viewers, and her death at the end proved to give the film a more tragic note. However, the same might not be said today, as Seydoux's performance in "Spectre" was not as well-received.

"Bond 25" is expected to premiere on Nov. 8, 2019. It will also be Craig's last portrayal as Bond.