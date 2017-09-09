'Bojack Horseman' season 4 reviews: Rich and fascinating comedy that's not to be missed

Promotional poster for "Bojack Horseman" season 4. Facebook/ BoJackHorseman

Critics unanimously heaped praises on the fourth season of "Bojack Horseman" citing it as a rich and fascinating comedy that should not be missed.

The Netflix series received a 100 percent rating on RottenTomatoes, which is a site that aggregates a group score from various reviews coming from different entertainment sites. Here is what some of the critics had to say.

Liz Shannon Miller from IndieWire wrote, "Once again Netflix's fascinating and fearless comedy series plumbs the depths of human nature to reveal the inner truths of a horse, and us all."

The show from creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg is about a former sitcom star from the 1990s named Bojack Horseman (Will Arnett), who is able to revive his acting career despite all his flaws with the help of his friends Diane Nguyen (Alison Brie), Todd Chavez (Aaron Paul), and Princess Carolyn (Amy Sedaris).

Bethonie Butler from the Washington Post stated, "BoJack Horseman never neglects to expand its rich, Hollywood-parallel universe, which is largely responsible for the show's sardonic brand of humor."

The show is noted for its satiric take on Hollywood and the celebrity life with the focus on Horseman. This season, he goes on a personal soul-searching phase and retreats to his family's dilapidated summer home to escape the limelight in order to self-reflect.

In last installment's finale, Horseman went through an existential crisis which prompted him to abandon his show and disappear without telling anyone, not even his close friend Nguyen.

Daniel Kurland from Den of Geek expressed, "BoJack Horseman's latest season continues to prove that it's one of the most daring programs on television and is not to be missed."

Fans and viewers can discover where the titular character's journey leads to as all episodes of "Bojack Horseman" season 4 are currently available and streaming on Netflix.