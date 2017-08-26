'BoJack Horseman' season 4 release date, trailer news: Diane leaves message for BoJack, will their relationship deepen?

Promotional poster for "Bojack Horseman" season 4. facebook.com/BoJackHorseman

In the trailer for the fourth season of "BoJack Horseman," Diane Nguyen (Alison Brie) leaves a thoughtful message for the titular character who is mostly absent in the footage.

The new teaser shows Diane leaving a voicemail for BoJack Horseman (Will Arnett) and recounts what happened in her life since last season's finale. Her husband Mr. Peanutbutter (Paul F. Tompkins) is now running for governor and Todd Chavez (Aaron Paul) is still high-strung and appears to be modeling in a Sharc Jacobs fashion show.

Diane then tells BoJack, "It's funny, the last time I saw you, you told me that you needed me in your life, and then you just disappeared."

It is hinted that Diane and BoJack might be headed for a deeper relationship since trailer also shows her waking up in the middle of the night with Mr. Peanutbutter not beside her. In addition, Mr. Peanutbutter pinned her to the wall and started growling at her in another scene, implying a domestic dispute.

It remains to be seen if Diane and BoJack will finally get together this season.

Aside from this, a kid who looks like BoJack shows up at Todd's place and says, "Ever since I was a baby, people always said that I looked like Bojack Horseman."

This strongly suggests that BoJack might have a daughter, unbeknownst to him, which might make his life even more complicated. These events from Diane and BoJack's lives are what make the comedy show interesting to fans and viewers alike and is now going on its fourth season.

"Life happens in these frantic, whirlwind-y episodes — a lot of things happen at once and then you're left in the wake of all that. You're just trying to make sense of what just happened," Arnett said in an interview with NME.

"Bojack Horseman" season 4 premieres on Friday, Sept. 8 with all episodes available to stream on Netflix.