'Bohemian Rhapsody' release date, cast news: Rami Malek transforms into Freddie Mercury

Freddie Mercury is back, and Rami Malek is doing a good job at it if the first photo for the upcoming film "Bohemian Rhapsody" is any indication.

The 36-year-old "Mr. Robot" actor is starring as the iconic Queen frontman in the 2018 biopic film, and Entertainment Weekly has provided the first look at the star's transformation into rock star Freddie Mercury.

The movie will follow the story of Queen from 1970, when Mercury, guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor formed the band, until their performance at Live Aid in 1985, six years before Mercury would die of complications from AIDS.

Recalling the first time he donned Mercury's iconic hair, makeup and costume, Malek said, "When you're able to open your eyes and see a different person staring back at you in the mirror, it's a very affirming moment."

The fact that he resembles the rock star "only adds to the level of confidence that one would need to play Freddie Mercury," he added.

Of course, Malek doesn't just look the part. Fans who are concerned about the singing part of the role need not worry.

"We're going to use Freddie as much as possible and use myself as much as possible," Malek assured fans.

The film will be using either Malek's own voice or Mercury's recordings, with a sound alike filling in some gaps.

Meanwhile, Lucy Boynton of indie film "Sing Street" (2016) has been reported to play Mercury's longtime lover, Mary Austin. She joins the other cast members: Gwilym Lee as May, Ben Hardy as Taylor and Joe Mazzello as bassist John Deacon.

Bryan Singer is directing the film and has described his approach as a detraction from the traditional biopic route. While they will be honoring the dark side of Mercury's story, the movie will also be about collaboration, he explained.

"It's a celebration," Singer said of "Bohemian Rhapsody."

The director has worked on films like "X-Men: Apocalypse" (2016), "X-Men: Days of Future Past" (2014), "Superman Returns" (2006) and "Jack the Giant Slayer" (2013).

"Bohemian Rhapsody" is set to premiere in theaters on Dec. 25, 2018.