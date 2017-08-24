'Bohemian Rhapsody' Queen biopic news: Cast members for the film revealed

A photo of one of Queen's albums, titled "Miracle." Facebook/Queen

The cast for Bryan Singer's Queen biopic "Bohemian Rhapsody" has already been announced. The film will depict the story of the legendary rock band, and as it would appear, production is well on its way, beginning in the fall.

The story of "Bohemian Rhapsody" will focus on the best days the band has seen prior to frontman Freddie Mercury's death.

Rami Malek has been announced to play Mercury, one of the most influential frontmen of all time. This will certainly not be an easy feat, and fans of both Malek and the band will be waiting with bated breath to see how Malek will portray the dynamism and energy of Mercury's personality and performances.

Malek is best known for his leading role in the television show "Mr. Robot" on the USA network.

Gwilym Lee will be playing iconic lead guitarist Bryan May while Ben Hardy is set to play Queen's drummer, Roger Taylor. Hardy's resume includes a stint in movies like "Mary Shelley" as John William Polidori and "X-Men: Apocalypse" where he played the winged mutant Angel.

Joseph Mazzello has grown up since his role as Tim in "Jurassic Park" and will be playing the band's bassist John Deacon.

Singer will be directing the biopic, which will be produced by GK Films. Justin Haythe will be in charge of writing the film's script while Kira Goldberg will executive produce on behalf of 20th Century Fox.

The role of Mercury was originally intended to be played by Sacha Baron Cohen — the man responsible for bringing "Borat" and "Bruno" to the big screen. Cohen proved in the theatrical version of "Les Misérables" that he can sing, and even has some resemblance to Mercury. However, the recent announcement of cast members proves otherwise.

"Bohemian Rhapsody" is currently scheduled to be released Dec. 25, 2018.