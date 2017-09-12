Bobby Brown files lawsuit to prevent Bobbi Kristina biopic from airing

A biopic about Bobbi Kristina Brown is set to be released on Oct. 8 on TV One. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Singer Bobby Brown does not want an upcoming movie about his late daughter Bobbi Kristina to air. He went as far as filing a lawsuit to try to stop TV One from airing the biopic.

Brown claimed that the network and the producers of the movie had maliciously used his persona in the film, according to E! News. He said the biopic contained content that is defamatory to his character as it has inferences that he abused his late wife, singer Whitney Houston and that he did not love his daughter. The film also depicted him as a rampant drug user. Aside from stopping the network's airing of the movie, the singer is also seeking $1 million in damages.

The network has released a statement about the matter, but provided no specific legal response. It only said that it stands by the film. "We are aware of the reported legal challenge by Bobby Brown regarding the film Bobbi Kristina and are taking appropriate steps on behalf of our network to respond," said the network. "While we are not able to address our legal response at this time, we stand by the film and its representation of this period in Bobbi Kristina's life."

The film stars Joy Rovaris as Bobbi Kristina, Demetria McKinney as Whitney Houston, and Hassan Johnson as Bobby. The biopic focused on the life of Bobbi Kristina in the wake of her mother's passing in 2012 to her own tragic death in 2015. The media personality was 22 years old when she died of lobar pneumonia after several months of being in comatose.

The film will also include details about Bobbi Kristina's controversial relationship with Nick Gordon, who she called her big brother and who her mother helped raise. In 2016, Gordon was found legally responsible for Bobbi Christina's death.

The biopic, entitled "Bobbi Kristina," is set to be released on Oct. 8 on TV One.