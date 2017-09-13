'BMW X7' set to make a splash at ICAA car show in Frankfurt

Experience a new dimension of luxury and sophistication with the BMW Concept X7 iPerformance. BMW official website

Renowned German Carmaker BMW is poised to unveil their all-new BMW X7 at the IAA Cars 2017 show in Frankfurt, Germany, but already leaked photos of the new sports utility vehicle have surfaced on the Internet. Set to be the biggest car ever built by the German brand, the BMW X7 will most likely compete with some other big SUV's such as the Audi Q7, the Mercedes GLS, the Volvo XC90, and the Land Rover Discovery.

The future production model of the BMW X7 is expected to make its debut in 2018, according to Bimmerpost. Also, the launching of the BMW Group's flagship SUV is part of the largest model offensive in the company's history.

As explained by Ian Robertson, member of the BMW AG management board responsible for sales and brand BMW, he said: "Since BMW founded the Sports Activity Vehicle segment with the first X5 back in 1999, every subsequent X vehicle has broken new ground."

"The BMW X7 continues this tradition: the X family's new top model extends BMW's offering in the luxury class and redefines the concept of luxury for the BMW brand and beyond. It also embodies one of the most important elements of our corporate strategy NUMBER ONE > NEXT, to grow our presence in the luxury class," continued Robertson.

In terms of design, the BMW X7 is bolder and sharper when compared to the X5. The curves of the car have also been kept to a minimum, with the kidney grille taking up a large amount of space. The German car company really wanted to make the BMW X7 stand out in terms of size and luxury, with the car's precise details and adding of classic touches such as the incorporation of matt and polished aluminum elements.

For the car's interior specifications, it is filled with a lot of advanced and futuristic features. Passengers are treated to an array of digital services using their own personal infotainment screens, and can even share content with other passengers by using the car's gesture control. The BMW X7 will also be fitted with the iDrive system, although some minor adjustments will be added to give the car a more sophisticated feel.

The BMW X7 can fit six passengers comfortably, and due to the first and second-row seats being placed on individual pedestals, there will be a ton of legroom for everyone on board. A highly impressive beast, it remains to be seen whether what components of the BW X7 concept will be included in the production version.

The unveiling of the BMW X7 at the ICAA CARS 2017 Show will be on Sept. 14- 24. Meanwhile, the production version of BMW's newest luxury car is not expected to arrive until early 2018.