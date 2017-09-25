'Bloody Zombies' news: Coop-brawler game now on Xbox One

"Bloody Zombies" is now available to play on Xbox One. Facebook/BloodyZombies

Newly-released cooperative brawler game "Bloody Zombies" just got a major update from nDreams and Paw Print Games. The game only released earlier this month on Sept. 12 for PlayStation 4 (PS4) and PC, but now the game has been officially released to the Xbox One platform along with a new bloody trailer.

"London has been lost to the undead plague. Overrun by hordes of mutated zombies, the last hope rests in the united fists of four lone outcasts," read the game's official description on nDreams. "Using brutal combat skills to survive in this new world, they must form a fragile alliance to smash, slash & brawl through the undead horde and save what is left of their broken city."

The new trailer is similarly depicted as the official launch trailer, with the four main characters – Teller, Mick 'The Brick', Rei, and Eddie – fighting to take down the horde of zombies that have overtaken London. The game developers intended "Bloody Zombies" to be a "Free-Form" combat style of coop-brawler game, but with a twist. "Bloody Zombies" can be further enhanced with virtual reality (VR).

Players with a PlayStation VR, HTC Vive headsets, and Oculus Rift can take advantage of the game's unique VR functionality when playing the game. In addition, players can give a more in-depth tactical support to other players when playing via VR, and can discover more secrets about the game.

Aside from the VR function, there is no apparent difference in playing "Bloody Zombies" on Xbox One and other platforms. Retail price for the game is the same for all gaming platforms in the U.S., selling for $14.99. No significant updates and patch notes have been released by the developers just yet.

"Bloody Zombies" can be played by 1-14 players, online or locally. More information about the game can be found on its official Facebook page and Steam page.