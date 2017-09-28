Blizzard rumors: Job posting suggests MMO RTS project for mobile devices

The official logo of video game developers Blizzard. Facebook/Blizzard

The video game developing giant, Blizzard, has been busy with projects such as the ongoing improvements of "Diablo 3," "Hearthstone," and "Overwatch." However, recent news has surfaced that a new game is in the works that is specially being made for mobile devices.

With the success that "Heartstone" has had by Blizzard's decision of making it available to the iOS and the Android, they are looking to expand on their roster of games by releasing one more game for the platform. According to PC Games N, the game does not yet have an official name, but is revealed to be a Massively Multiplayer Online Real Time Strategy (MMO RTS) game.

The rumors started when a job posting by Blizzard came out, as they are on the hunt for a developer who is experienced in developing games for both the iOS and the Android – stating that they will be requiring someone who has had a lot of time working with the Unity mobile client engine. This could be a great opportunity for any aspiring video game developer to become part of a successful company that has been around for a very long time.

With real time strategy games such as "War Craft" and "Star Craft" under their belt, players can be confident in Blizzard's ability to deliver such a game that is both engaging and fun. Finder reported that the untitled mobile game could be directly linked to either "War Craft" or "Star Craft," to further immerse players into the rich narratives of either game. It may seem absurd to some fans, but the game could be covering both universes.

At this point, it is really anyone's guess. In a report done by Game Rant, players may catch wind of the game in a few years. Loyal Blizzard fans will have to manage their expectations until an official announcement has been made.