'Blindspot' season 3 spoilers: Tori Anderson joins cast as Luke Mitchell's love interest

Promotional image for "Blindspot" season 2. Facebook/NBCblindspot

After months of waiting, "Blindspot" will finally return this October for its third run. With that, more in-depth details about the next season has found its way online.

Tori Anderson, best known for playing Evie Covington on The CW's "No Tomorrow," has signed on for the cast of "Blindspot" for its third season. She will play Blake, a possible love interest for Ian "Roman" Kruger (Luke Mitchell).

The character is said to be a reserved and well-respected socialite who Roman will be friends with. Roman's true motives, on the other hand, remain unclear.

"Blake is an incredibly smart and charming business woman and sparks fly when she meets Roman for the first time," executive producer Martin Gero said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

While plot details for "Blindspot" season 3 remain under wraps, fans do know that it will pick up a year and a half after the events of the "Lepers Repel" episode. It is also going back to its roots, particularly on Jane Doe's (Jaimie Alexander) tattoos.

"It's a return to the type of storytelling we were doing in Season 1, which is very tattoo driven stories," Gero said in a phone interview with Collider. "What's great about the way we're doing it in Season 3 is that some of those tattoos are now about our team... So, in one way, it's a new dynamic, but a return to the type of storytelling that we did in the first season."

As fans will recall, Jane Doe's tattoos contain clues to crimes that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) – Deputy Director Kurt Weller (Sullivan Stapleton), Special Agent Edgar Reade (Rob Brown), Special Agent Natasha Zapata (Audrey Esparza), Forensic Science Unit's Head Patterson (Ashley Johnson) and Dr. Robert Borden (Ukweli Roach) – will have to solve.

"Blindspot" season 3 will kick off its 22-episode run on Oct. 27, Friday at 8 p.m. EDT on NBC.