'Blindspot' season 3 spoilers: New characters to be introduced; Jane Doe's lit tattoos mystery revealed

NBC's hit crime drama television series "Blindspot" is due for its third season, and with the massive cliffhanger at the end of season 2, fans are yearning for every spoiler they can get. Thankfully, the show's main star Jaime Alexander (Alice "Remi" Kruger a.k.a. "Jane Doe") does not mind spilling some beans about "Blindspot's" third installment.

"Oh my God, you are not going to believe what we are doing this year. I didn't believe it!" she said when interviewed at the Emmy Awards by TV Line founder Michael Ausiello. According to Alexander, fans are in for a wild goose chase at season 3, with exciting new characters and a couple of secrets wedged in the episodes that will surely keep viewers at the edge of their seats.

One of the new characters set to make an appearance in the series is Kristina Reyes, who was known for her role in "Shades of Blue."

The production is still keeping quite a tight lid on the whole thing, but it is known that Reyes will play the role of Avery, a jetsetter with a pretty complicated past. Reyes will cross paths with Alexander on episode 5, with the connection of the two to be revealed later on.

Another plot twist to look forward to in season 3 is the mystery of Jane Doe's lit tattoos. Extensive details about that particular scene will be revealed early on in the series and Luke Mitchell, who plays the role of Roman, is said to be the key of it all.

When asked about Roman's involvement in Doe's lit tattoos, Executive producer Martin Gero said: "He's our main bad guy, and first and foremost, he's really hurt. Jane is the closest person to him in the world, and she chose Weller and the FBI over him."

"He's been hurting about that. This isn't the only reason for the tattoos, but there's certainly a punitive part of the tattoos where he's trying to imprison Jane by them in many ways," he added.

"Blindspot" season 3 will premiere on Oct. 27 at 8 p.m. EDT on NBC.