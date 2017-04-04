'Blindspot' season 2 episode 18 spoilers, news: Garret Dillahunt guest-stars as Iraq war veteran; will NBC renew the show?

The team heads to a foster home to find answers in the upcoming episode of "Blindspot" season 2.

Titled "Senile Lines," this week's episode will explore an unexplained death. According to the official synopsis, members of Weller's (Sullivan Stapleton) team struggle to defend themselves when an old rival drops by to investigate their alleged ties to terrorists. The entire FBI team later discovers a death at a foster home. Upon seeing the victim's body, the investigators realize that the murder might be linked to one of Jane's tattoos.

Entertainment Weekly reports that actor Garret Dillahunt will make a guest appearance in the upcoming episode. The "Raising Hope" star has been tapped to play an Iraq war veteran named Travis, who is now suffering the consequences of running from his problems. He will cross paths with Reade (Rob Brown), who is also struggling with his own issues, and the two characters will eventually forge a strong bond. Travis makes a huge impact on Reade's life because he will advise him not to make the same mistakes he did.



"Blindspot" is slowly inching closer to its finale, but NBC has not renewed the action series yet. TV Line notes that the show is at risk of being cancelled due to its low ratings. The numbers for season 2 have significantly dropped to below 1 percent. From the average 7 million viewers who watched the season 2 premiere, the drama now has over 4 million viewers per episode.



Although the show's fate continues to hang in the balance, showrunner Martin Gero remains optimistic that "Blindspot" will be picked up for a new season soon. He further mentioned that NBC is happy with how the series is going and he already has a plan for the possible season 3.

"I had a three-year sketch of what we wanted to do with the show before we even pitched, and we've been running those plays, I hope pretty effectively. We've been working on Season 3, at least creatively, since January, and we're in fantastic shape. It's a very, very exciting season, and hopefully, we get to make it," he said.

The second season of "Blindspot" airs every Wednesday at 8 p.m. EDT on NBC.