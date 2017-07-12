Entertainment
'Bleach' live-action movie gets explosive first trailer, release date

Maolen Estomagulang

A promotional image for "Bleach."VIZ Media

Warner Bros. Pictures just dropped the first trailer for the live-action adaptation of the popular "Bleach" series, which is scheduled for release in Japan in the summer of 2018.

On Sunday, July 9, Warner Bros. released the trailer for the upcoming live-action movie, "Bleach." While the 21-second video did not offer much in terms of substance, it gave fans their first glimpse of Sōta Fukushi as the hotheaded teenager, Ichigo Kurosaki.

"Ichigo Kurosaki never asked for the ability to see ghosts — he was born with the gift," the official synopsis for the live-action film reads, as cited by Flickering Myth. "When his family is attacked by a Hollow — a malevolent lost soul — Ichigo becomes a Soul Reaper, dedicating his life to protecting the innocent and helping the tortured spirits themselves find peace."

Not much has been said about the live-action adaptation aside from the fact that it will be produced by Michael Ewing, Peter Segal and Masi Oka. It is directed by "Death Note: Light up the New World" director Shinsuke Sato based on a script penned by American screenwriter Dan Mazeau. More details are expected to be released as the film's production progresses.

While waiting, fans can check out the manga's spin-off called "Bleach: Can't Fear Your Own World," penned by "Durarara!!!" author Ryohgo Narita. The spin-off, which started its serialization last April 28, follows the adventures of the ninth division's co-lieutenant, Shuhei Hisagi, as he attempts to unravel the mystery Kaname Tosen left behind.

Also, "Bleach: Can't Fear Your Own World" introduces the four great noble clans of the Soul Society. It will also shed more light on the Fullbringers and the Soul King.

"An assassination attempt aimed at the four great noble clans," the official synopsis reads. "An unknown Shinigami attacks the Quincy and the Arrancar that survived in Hueco Mundo. A rapidly growing, mysterious religious group in the Human World."

