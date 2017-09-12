Blake Shelton music video news: Gwen Stefani's children cameo in 'I'll Name the Dogs'

A photograph of Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani during a State Dinner at the White House in Washington. Reuters/Joshua Roberts

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are looking more serious after the former released a music video featuring Gwen's three sons. This action by Shelton gave fuel to the rumors that the two "The Voice" judges would get married sooner, rather than later.

The music video featured Shelton's single titled "I'll Name the Dogs." The music video was very romantic as it depicted Shelton singing for someone's wedding. The groom and the bride were getting ready for their big day at separate rooms in the music video while Shelton serenades listeners.

According to Gossip Cop, fans were quick to notice that Stefani's three boys, Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo were in the music video as cameos. This could be Shelton's big action to prove just how much he is invested in Stefani by immortalizing her sons in his country-inspired music video. Of course, the boys are not Shelton's biological kids as they are Stefani's children with ex-husband Glenn Rossdale.

Hollywood Life reported that an exclusive source told them that "Gwen cried the first time she saw the finished video." She saw Shelton's act of including her sons in the music video as both romantic, and a concrete way of showing his commitment to her and to her sons from another father. One other thing that hit home for Stefani in the music video is the big twist in its ending, where it was revealed that the pair to be married was the older couple.

Rolling Stones seconded the notion of the music video being an elaborate telling of Blake's intentions for Stefani. Even if the two are not married yet, he has made all of his plans apparent in the video with his wordplay in the lyrics as well. Shelton performed the track live on Sept. 10th, in Saskatchewan at the Canadian Country Music Awards.