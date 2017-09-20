Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani put pregnancy 'on hold'?

Musician Gwen Stefani arrives at the premiere of the film "Monsters University" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, California June 17, 2013. Reuters/Mario Anzuoni

Pregnancy rumors continue to plague Blake Shelton and girlfriend Gwen Stefani, with recent rumors stating that the two are hoping for a child of their own, following Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's baby news. However, a report claimed the songstress decided to put her plans of having a baby with Shelton on hold for good.

Hollywood Life claimed that Stefani and Shelton wanted to have a baby following the pregnancy announcement of Levine and Prinsloo. The report asserted that the duo was ready to jump-start their plans to build a family together soon. It indicated that Shelton wanted to be next to become a dad, just like his "The Voice" co-judge and friend.

A source told the outlet, "Blake has so much love for Adam, he's thrilled for him and Behati. Blake would never begrudge Adam this, but that doesn't mean there's not a part of him that's envious." The insider explained that Shelton wanted to have kids with Stefani, however, the pregnancy did not happen yet. Allegedly, the country singer was "wondering when it's going to be his turn."

While Shelton did not confirm the rumors, another report purported that Stefani made the decision to focus her time and energy on the supposed upcoming wedding and her future with Shelton. The insider said, "Her baby dream was consuming them. It put too much stress on Gwen and Blake and took a real toll on their relationship"

According to Life & Style, Stefani admitted earlier this year that she loves the "baby stuff," but when it comes to her future with Shelton, she does not want her dreams of having a baby to get in the way of the next step of her relationship to the country singer. However, the songstress — who shares sons Kingston, Zuma and Apollo with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale — reportedly considered hiring a surrogate or adopt a child after failing to get pregnant naturally.

Although Shelton allegedly told Stefani that he doesn't need to have a baby, the source revealed, "Gwen still fears that one day Blake could end up regretting it, but for now, they are happy." Nevertheless, nothing has been confirmed yet so it is safe to take the rumors with a grain of salt.