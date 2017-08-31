'Blade Runner 2049' release date, trailer news: Replicant-centric prequel short connects 1982 original to upcoming movie

Promotional image for "Blade Runner 2049." Facebook/BladeRunner2049

Before "Blade Runner 2049" comes out in theaters this October, Warner Bros. Pictures recently released a short film that connects the upcoming film with the first one from 1982.

A six-minute prequel to "Blade Runner 2049" titled "2036: Nexus Dawn" was recently released online to give fans and viewers an idea of what to expect in the new sci-fi thriller.

In this short, company executive Niander Wallace (Jared Leto) meets with a governing body regarding the use of replicant technology. The replicants are bioengineered humans with superhuman capabilities. Apparently, they were prohibited prior to 2036 because of a replicant rebellion but Wallace intended to change that during this meeting.

Wallace instructed his replicant companion to create a weapon which he did from a bottle. The executive then told the replicant to kill whom he thought was less important. The subordinate then proceeded to stab himself in the neck with the shard of glass, to the shock and horror of the governing body.

Here, Wallace proved to the lawmakers that replicants were obedient and would not rebel against humans. It is strongly implied that they may have eventually lifted the prohibition of replicant technology which would set up the continuing story in "Blade Runner 2049."

In the original "Blade Runner" film from 1982, replicants were created to help humans in the military as well as in the off-world colonies. However, some factions rebelled against their masters, therefore, police investigators or Blade Runners were called upon to hunt down and apprehend rogue replicants.

In related news, "Blade Runner 2049" star Dave Bautista recently said that he was frightened of accidentally letting slip any spoilers for the upcoming movie. Nevertheless, the actor did spill the beans on what it was like working with director Denis Villeneuve.

"It was incredible, man. He's really got such a detailed eye, it was really amazing to see him work," he recounted.

"Blade Runner 2049" will arrive in theaters nationwide on Friday, Oct. 6.