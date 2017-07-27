'Blade Runner 2049' release date, spoilers: Rick Deckard's information may evolve new replicants?

The original "Blade Runner" came out in 1982 and fans of the science-fiction thriller can't wait for the sequel to arrive later this year. In the meantime, a new trailer was released to satiate their excitement.

The second trailer for "Blade Runner 2049" was revealed at a panel at the San Diego Comic-Con on July 22 to fans and curious spectators alike. From what can be gleaned from the footage, Officer K (Ryan Gosling) appears to be in search of Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford) because he may possess important information.

Officer K finally meets Deckard who claims that he was being hunted which is why he laid low and covered his tracks. It is suggested that the person hunting him down is Neander Wallace (Jared Leto) of the Tyrell Corporation, who says in a voiceover, "I have the lock and he [Deckard] has the key."

In the 1982 film, Deckard was a Blade Runner who hunted down "replicants" who went rogue. These were human clones created by the Tyrell Corporation to do work for people or serve in government or private institutions. It was hinted back then — and even until now — that Deckard may be a replicant himself.

Since Deckard went into hiding, he may have crucial details about replicants which Wallace needs. The ending of the trailer suggests that Deckard is eventually caught as Wallace declares, "The future of the species has finally unearthed."

It is not clear whether the species Wallace is referring to are the humans or the replicants. Wallace is a human himself but his company creates the human clones. Either way, it is implied that if he elevates one species, the other one may be adversely affected.

Fans will have to wait for the answers when "Blade Runner 2049" hits cinemas on Oct. 6.