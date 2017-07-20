'Blade Runner 2049' plot news, new trailer: Why Harrison Ford's Rick Deckard had to go into hiding

The final trailer for "Blade Runner 2049" has been released, giving fans a bit more of an idea of what to expect from the upcoming neo-noir science fiction film, as well as answers to some long-standing questions.

On Monday, July 17, Warner Bros. Pictures dropped a new trailer for "Blade Runner 2049" during "Good Morning America." The two-and-a-half-minute video begins with LAPD Officer K (Ryan Gosling) uncovering a dark secret that could bring an end to mankind.

After his huge discovery, Officer K manages to track down a former blade runner, Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), who has been missing since the events of the first film. When the former asks why he went into hiding for such a long time, the latter warns him that he and his fellow blade runners are being chased.

"I covered my tracks, scrambled the records," Rick Deckard tells Officer K. "We were being hunted."

Suddenly, Deckard and Officer K are interrupted by Neander Wallace's (Jared Leto) forces; specifically, a replicant that he has nurtured to specifically follow the pair. The manipulative replicant also teased that the key to the future is finally unearthed, saying, "I have the lock and he [Officer K] has the key."

The final trailer also gave fans a short glimpse at the respective characters of Dave Bautista, Robin Wright, Mackenzie Davis, Sylvia Hoeks and Lennie James.

In the meantime, Ford revealed in an interview why he decided to reprise his iconic role in the much-anticipated "Blade Runner 2049."

"The character is woven into the story that intrigued me," Variety quoted Ford, 74, during a preview event at IMAX headquarters in Playa Vista, California. "There's a very strong emotional context; the relationship between Deckard and other characters I found fascinating."

"Blade Runner 2049" will open in theaters on Oct. 6.