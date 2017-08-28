'Black Mirror' season 4 release date, trailer news: Episode titles, cast, directors, teaser revealed

A promotional image for "Black Mirror." Facebook/BlackMirrorNetflix

The cast, episode titles, directors and teaser for the fourth season of the highly anticipated sci-fi-suspense anthology show "Black Mirror" were recently revealed by Netflix.

General details of the upcoming run of "Black Mirror" were unveiled at the Edinburgh International TV Festival last Friday but the synopses for the six episodes have not been divulged as of yet.

Each episode is designed to be a standalone story and tackles the overarching idea of how technology can distort or even destroy someone's life instead of improving it. The trailer gives glimpses of the episodes which touch on the fear and paranoia that technology can create.

The following are the episode titles to give viewers a sense of what to expect in every installment. Along with each are the cast members who have had noteworthy performances in movies and television. Also, the directors who have had work done on other critically acclaimed shows have been identified.

"Hang the DJ" is headlined by Georgina Campbell ("Broadchurch"), Joe Cole ("Peaky Blinders") and George Blagden ("Vikings"), and is directed by Tim Van Patten ("Game of Thrones").

"Metalhead" stars Maxine Peake ("The Theory of Everything"), Jake Davies ("The Missing") and Clint Dyer ("Hope Springs"), and is helmed by David Slade ("American Gods").

Meanwhile, "Crocodile" showcases the performances of Andrea Riseborough ("Bloodline"), Andrew Gower ("Outlander") and Kiran Sonia Sawar ("Murdered by My Father"), and is helmed by John Hillcoat ("Triple Nine").

In "USS Callister," Jesse Plemons ("Friday Night Lights"), Cristin Milioti ("Fargo"), Jimmi Simpson ("Westworld") and Michaela Coel ("Dark Continent") will star in a seeming homage to "Star Trek." It is directed by Toby Haynes ("Dr. Who," "Sherlock").

"Black Museum" highlights Douglas Hodge ("Catastrophe"), Letitia Wright ("Ready Player One") and Babs Olusanmokun ("The Defenders"), and is directed by Colm McCarthy.

The much-awaited episode titled "Arkangel" is directed by Oscar-winning actress Jodie Foster and stars Rosemarie Dewitt ("La La Land"), Brenna Harding ("A Place to Call Home") and Owen Teague ("Bloodline").

"Black Mirror" season 4 does not have a release date yet but is expected to arrive on Netflix later this year.