Black Microsoft Surface Book teased with eighth generation Intel Kaby Lake processor

The Microsoft Surface Book with stylus pen Microsoft Store

The latest promo video for Intel's eighth generation processors has surfaced online, and those who are after the Microsoft Surface Book have noticed something familiar in the teaser. The video shows what seemed to be a black version of the Surface Book and because of this, rumors have spread that a black edition Surface Book might be coming up soon.

According to The Verge, the upcoming eighth generation Kaby Lake chipset will introduce quad-core chipset to laptops. It is not yet known which laptops will be getting the upgraded Intel processor first, but the teaser video hinted that a black Surface Book will be one of the first ones to have it. However, the existence of the Microsoft laptop's black edition is still unconfirmed because the Redmond-based tech company is known to only produce gray Surface Book.

Microsoft has not yet manufactured a black Surface Book or Surface Pro laptop in years. The last time that the tech giant released a black-colored Surface laptop was in 2013 with the launching of Surface Pro 2. The Verge talked about the possibility of the black Surface Book in the Intel promo video as a "marketing render," meaning that such Surface Book variant is not necessarily real. However, the video clearly shows the black Surface Book's eject key and fulcrum hinge, which are signature features of the current Microsoft Surface Book.

The Intel Core processor video has strongly hinted that the black Microsoft Surface Book will actually arrive soon. The promo video mentioned that the latest Kaby Lake processors are designed for what's coming next. For many Surface Book enthusiasts, this is a confirmation that the laptop's black variant will be unveiled soon with the eighth generation Core chipset.

So far, Microsoft has only confirmed the arrival of the LTE version of the Surface Pro. The launch Surface Pro laptop will fall in October and it is possible that the Microsoft Surface Book black edition will be unveiled during the same event.