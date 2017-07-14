Entertainment
'Black Lightning' release date, plot news: How Cress Williams' series will be different from other superhero shows

Maolen Estomagulang

Actor Cress Williams plays Jefferson Pierce/Black Lightning in The CW's "Black Lightning."Facebook/CWBlackLightning

After the confirmation that a television series based on the character of Black Lightning is in production, showrunner Salim Akil has finally offered some new details about the show. In particular, he explained how "Black Lightning" will be different from the other superheroes on The CW.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Akil said "Black Lighting" differs in one specific way — it is a black family drama. The show deals with a grass roots superhero who is not just trying to save his family, but the entire community as well.

Through the eyes of Jefferson (Cress Williams), Anissa (Nafessa Williams) and Jennifer (China Anne McClain), the public will be able to see that these characters are striving hard to be better individuals and "living a life that is not only good for themselves, but additive to their community."

"I hope that this family, people will look at this show not as, 'Oh, there's the black superhero family,' but, 'Hey, there's an American superhero family and we can identify with them'," the 53-year-old TV director continued. "And I think that that's what makes it different."

Amil also revealed what brings Jefferson back into the world of being a superhero. Nine years after retiring from his superhero persona, Black Lightning, he suddenly returns to fighting crime because of his daughters, Anissa and Jennifer, and the threat of a star student being recruited by a local gang.

It should be noted that The CW President Mark Pedowitz has already made it clear that "Black Lightning" is not part of Greg Berlanti's Arrowverse despite airing on the same network. As such, it will not crossover with The CW's other DC Comics television properties — "The Flash," "Legends of Tomorrow," "Supergirl" and "Arrow."

"Black Lightning" is scheduled to premiere in 2018.

