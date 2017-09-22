'Black-ish' season 4 plot news, spoilers: Series to highlight Juneteenth in premiere episode

A promotional image for season 4 of ABC's "black-ish." Facebook/blackishabc

ABC sitcom "black-ish" is known for not being afraid to tackle controversial issues, especially if it deals with race. Ahead of its return in October, the series is already gaining attention for a sensitive topic that will be tackled in the fourth season's upcoming premiere episode.

According to TV Guide, the first episode of season 4 will be about the life of Christopher Columbus and the many misconceptions about his character. They will also celebrate the holiday known as Juneteenth, which is a day that commemorates the abolition of slavery.

The upcoming episode's plot will involve Dre (Anthony Anderson) wanting to forget about Columbus Day and celebrate Juneteenth instead. Anderson said that it was important for them to put this on the show because the actor feels like no one is really celebrating holidays that pertain to the African-American community.

Fans of the show might recognize the episode as inspired by the hit Broadway musical, "Hamilton." Anderson confirmed that it is indeed what the show is going for with their premiere. Viewers can expect a lot of flashback scenes, as the "black-ish" episode will go back way back to when slavery was a huge issue in America. There will also be a lot of musical numbers in the future episodes of the show.

Actor Marcus Scribner, who portrays Andre Johnson Jr., said that the cast worked hard with almost a week of rehearsals just to make sure the upcoming episode was perfect. In his own words, "It's gonna be insane."

Meanwhile, another actor on the show, Miles Brown, who plays Jack Johnson, shared that the season 4 premiere will be a powerful episode — from the message of their story to the performance of the cast.

Catch an all-new season of "black-ish" airing on Tuesday, Oct. 3rd at 9 p.m. EDT on ABC.