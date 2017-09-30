'Black Hammer' news: 'Age of Doom' expected to return next April

The cover art, and promotional poster for volume 2 of "Black Hammer." Facebook/darkhorsecomics

The graphic novel "Black Hammer," a joint effort project by Jeff Lemire and Dean Ormston has been well received, and is looking to be one of the most prized gems in the collection of Dark Horse Comics' list of titles. With the initial chapter of "Black Hammer" having been recently concluded, critics and fans alike are wondering what is next in what is looking to be a promising super hero franchise.

According to Comics Beat, the series will be continuing with a re-launch with "Black Hammer: Age of Doom." Lemire stated that "Black Hammer" has served as a form of commentary for the super hero comics' genre, which is why the creators were inclined to experiment with the concept and possibility for a re-launch with its very own "spin." This means that fans can expect some form of play on the common practice of reboots in entertainment today.

Chapter 13 of the comic ended with a nail-biting cliffhanger that has effectively left fans wanting more. In a report done by Syfy, "Black Hammer: Age of Doom" will pick up from where chapter 13 left off, and will continue to unveil the mystery of Black Hammer Farm itself while the heroes of Spiral City roam a in an otherworldly realm. There is much potential for great story writing in this premise given how the series has turned out so far.

Lemire further promised that all of the elements that fans have come to love about the comic book will remain intact. According to Bleeding Cool, Lemire stated that he and his team will "deliver the next chapter in the story of Golden Gail, Abraham Slam, Barbalien and the rest of the gang." The comic book has won the prestigious Eisner-Award, which is considered to be the "Oscars" for comic books for its creativity.

Fortunately, fans will not have to wait too long before "Black Hammer: Age of Doom" is released, which is scheduled to be some time in April of 2018. It will come in two varying art covers as well.