Blac Chyna not allowed by court to use Kardashian name

Blac Chyna's application for the trademark "Angela Renée Kardashian" has officially been denied by courts, following the Kardashian sisters' move to oppose it.

Blac Chyna, whose real name is Angela Renée, filed the application so that she can use the name in showbiz as well as in producing future merchandise. This move was opposed by Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé Kardashian, despite their mother, Kris, previously stating that she will call off the case. Their petition stated that granting Blac Chyna the right to the name will lead the sisters to "suffer damage including irreparable injury to their reputation and goodwill," as reported on People. The petition also stated that her assumption of the name will "create confusion in the marketplace."

Blac Chyna's lawyer, Walter Mosley, previously said that the issue was just a "big misunderstanding." He also said that the request was made because she will be assuming the name once she and Rob Kardashian get married. The court's decision to deny her rights to use "Angela Renée Kardashian" means that she cannot take on the name even if the wedding pushes through.

Blac Chyna's on-and-off relationship with Rob Kardashian is a mystery to the public. While the two recently called off their engagement twice, they still seem to be together. Rob and Chyna have a child together, Dream Renée Kardashian. The couple starred in "Rob & Chyna," a spin-off of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians."

Metro reported in February that the couple split up. The article quoted a source, who said, "Chyna is super fed up with Rob because he is way too emotional and depressed." The source added, "He is always battling his own insecurities and is unstable. It's a major turn-off to her, and she thinks it's incredibly unhealthy for the baby and their family." Bravo also reported in March that the relationship was over for good. However, People reported early this month that Blac Chyna has just posted videos of the two of them kissing on Snapchat.

Blac Chyna has some history with the said sisters. Her ex-boyfriend, Tyga, with whom she has a son with, is currently in a relationship with Kylie, the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister. She previously claimed that he never provided child support. The Kardashians are currently petitioning for dual custody of Dream, which is something that Blac Chyna is contesting.