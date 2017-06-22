Bishop's son Neil Hannon says he is '100 per cent' behind campaign for equal marriage in Northern Ireland

x

The singer Neil Hannon has backed equal marriage in Northern Ireland. Wikimedia Commons

The son of a former Church of Ireland Bishop, musician Neil Hannon of The Divine Comedy, has backed the campaign for gay marriage equality in Northern Ireland.

The Londonderry-born singer has called for the introduction of equal civil marriage rights for same-sex couples, saying: 'I am one hundred per cent behind the fight for marriage equality in Northern Ireland.'

The musician, who is the son of the former Bishop of Raphoe, sent his best wishes to everyone who will be marching for equal marriage in Belfast on Saturday 1 July. Northern Ireland is the only part of the UK or Ireland without equal marriage laws.

In comments released by the human rights group Amnesty International, Hannon said: 'I'm delighted to lend my support to this cause and to this event. I am one hundred per cent behind the fight for marriage equality in Northern Ireland.

'The inexorable march towards equality and acceptance of all sexual orientations and genders in recent decades has been a joy to behold. Many brave people have put themselves in the firing line in pursuit of the dream. Thankfully they are now claiming victory after victory across Europe and the wider world. I fervently hope for the same in our little part of that world.'

Patrick Corrigan, the Northern Ireland programme director of Amnesty International and one of the organisers of the Love Equality march, said: 'We really welcome Neil Hannon's backing for the equal marriage campaign.

'Over the years people in Northern Ireland and around the world have sung, danced and laughed along to his songs. Now we also thank him for taking a stand in this important fight for equality.'

The march is being organised by the Love Equality campaign, led by the Rainbow Project, Amnesty International, Irish Congress of Trade Unions, Cara-Friend, NUS-USI and HereNI. Thousands took part in a similar march in Belfast in June 2015.