Bishop's House of Lords bill calls on government to add mothers to marriage certificates

The House of Lords has passed a bill from the bishop of St Albans to end the practice of excluding mothers' names from marriage certificates.

At present marriage certificates carry the names of the parties' fathers, but not their mothers.

The Registration of Marriage Bill, which would also introduce electronic marriage registers, passed its final stage in the House of Lords today and now moves to the House of Commons to be considered by MPs.

It is the first time a bishop's private member's bill has proceeded to the House of Commons in more than 20 years.

Speaking after the Lords passed the bill, Rt Rev Alan Smith, said: 'I am delighted that the House of Lords has backed this bill, which now gives the House of Commons an opportunity to correct a clear and historic injustice.

'As someone who has performed hundreds of marriages, it has always seemed shocking to me that mothers are systematically overlooked.

'This injustice dates to 1837 when children were viewed as a father's property and little consideration was given to women. In this centenary year of women's suffrage it is time to make this long overdue change.

'I am pleased to have had the backing not only of peers and many in the Church, but a huge number of others, including tens of thousands who have signed public petitions, campaigners for women's equality, and even genealogists.'

He urged the government to treat the bill as a 'legislative priority' when it comes to the Commons in the autumn.