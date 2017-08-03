Catholic bishop says no movement on women priests, despite nun conducting a wedding

x

Pexels

A Canadian bishop has moved to damp down speculation that his diocese is paving the way to women's ministry in the Roman Catholic Church.

It comes after a nun was given special permission by the Vatican to carry out a wedding – something which would usually only be done by a priest.

'It is an exceptional situation, not something habitual,' said Bishop Dorylas Moreau of Quebec's Diocese of Rouyn-Noranda.

The move was seen as significant because of persistent speculation that Pope Francis is open to the idea of women playing a larger role within areas of the Church previously reserved for men. The bishop said that instead, the matter was purely practical.

The Catholic Herald reports that the large area of land covered by the diocese, combined with a small number of priests, means that there are shortages, especially in the summer. 'The bishop said he has only 16 priests for 35 parishes in a diocese that covers nearly 9,300 square miles of rugged territory,' reports the piece. The diocese does have more than 75 nuns.

Advertisement

Sister Pierrette Thiffault sounded a less cautious note than her bishop, though, saying: 'It was a new experience for me... It was good for the diocese. It was also an experiment for the Catholic Church.'