Bishop of Liverpool attacks Theresa May over failing to rebuke Donald Trump

The Bishop of Liverpool has criticised the Prime Minister for failing to rebuke US President Donald Trump's attack on the Mayor of London.

Paul Bayes described Trump's comments as 'puerile and deeply unhelpful' after the President repeatedly mocked Sadiq Khan on Twitter.

The Archbishop of Canterbury joined Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis and other faith leaders for the vigil in London on Monday evening. Twitter / Justin Welby

After the attacks where three militants shouting 'this is for Allah' drove across London Bridge at high speed, hitting several pedestrians, and then jumped out and stabbed people in Borough Market, leaving seven dead and nearly 50 injured, Khan made a statement expressing grief and insisting terrorists 'would not win'.

He added: 'Londoners will see an increased police presence today and over the course of the next few days. There's no reason to be alarmed.'

Taking the remarks out of context, Trump tweeted:

At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is "no reason to be alarmed!" — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 4 June 2017

When he was heavily criticised for taking the quote out of context he followed it up with another tweet:

Pathetic excuse by London Mayor Sadiq Khan who had to think fast on his "no reason to be alarmed" statement. MSM is working hard to sell it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 5 June 2017

Theresa May has repeatedly refused to condemn Trump's comments, although she has praised Khan's role in the aftermath. Reluctant to be drawn into the feud, she said: 'Sadiq Khan is doing a good job and it's wrong to say anything else – he's doing a good job.' Paul Bayes responded:

I regret Mrs May's unwillingness to draw a line in the face of President Trump's puerile & deeply unhelpful remarks https://t.co/TLT83BXrg7 — Paul Bayes (@paulbayes) 6 June 2017

Bishop of Liverpool Paul Bayes Diocese of Liverpool

The row comes after Khan joined the Archbishop of London and other religious leaders at a vigil for those who died. Alongside the Mayor and Home Secretary Amber Rudd, Welby laid flowers at the ceremony in Potters Fields Park, near London's City Hall.

Thank you @MayorofLondon for bringing us together tonight to remember the victims and families of the #LondonAttacks. We stand together. pic.twitter.com/QgSOcPqjEp — Justin Welby ن (@JustinWelby) 5 June 2017

Moving vigil led superbly by @MayorofLondon, London united in calm dignified memory. Great civic leadership, let's pray on & persist in hope — Justin Welby ن (@JustinWelby) 5 June 2017

Tonight we stood together to honour those who lost their lives and send a clear message: Londoners will never be cowed by terrorism pic.twitter.com/2fUHjNbRiJ — Mayor of London (@MayorofLondon) 5 June 2017

A minute's silence will be held in the capital at 11am today in memory of the seven who died.