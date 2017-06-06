World
Bishop of Liverpool attacks Theresa May over failing to rebuke Donald Trump

harry-farley Harry Farley Journalist

The Bishop of Liverpool has criticised the Prime Minister for failing to rebuke US President Donald Trump's attack on the Mayor of London.

Paul Bayes described Trump's comments as 'puerile and deeply unhelpful' after the President repeatedly mocked Sadiq Khan on Twitter.

The Archbishop of Canterbury joined Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis and other faith leaders for the vigil in London on Monday evening.Twitter / Justin Welby

After the attacks where three militants shouting 'this is for Allah' drove across London Bridge at high speed, hitting several pedestrians, and then jumped out and stabbed people in Borough Market, leaving seven dead and nearly 50 injured, Khan made a statement expressing grief and insisting terrorists 'would not win'.

He added: 'Londoners will see an increased police presence today and over the course of the next few days. There's no reason to be alarmed.'

Taking the remarks out of context, Trump tweeted:

When he was heavily criticised for taking the quote out of context he followed it up with another tweet:

Theresa May has repeatedly refused to condemn Trump's comments, although she has praised Khan's role in the aftermath. Reluctant to be drawn into the feud, she said: 'Sadiq Khan is doing a good job and it's wrong to say anything else – he's doing a good job.' Paul Bayes responded:

Bishop of Liverpool Paul BayesDiocese of Liverpool

The row comes after Khan joined the Archbishop of London and other religious leaders at a vigil for those who died. Alongside the Mayor and Home Secretary Amber Rudd, Welby laid flowers at the ceremony in Potters Fields Park, near London's City Hall.

A minute's silence will be held in the capital at 11am today in memory of the seven who died.

