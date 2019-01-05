Bishop says English Channel migrants should be treated with dignity

(Photo: ITV)

The Catholic Church's lead bishop for migration and asylum has criticised the debate over migrants coming across the English Channel from France.

The Royal Navy has been deployed to stop more crossings following reports of dozens of migrants arriving in small boats on the English coast over Christmas.

According to The Telegraph, 539 migrants attempted to cross the Channel to England last year, with 80 per cent of attempts being made in the last three months and more than 100 migrants reaching Britain or being intercepted enroute since Christmas Eve.

Bishop Paul McAleenan said the rhetoric surrounding migrants in recent weeks had been dehumanising.

He called for a change of tone, saying people seeking a better life need to be treated with dignity.

'All people fleeing their homes and seeking to build a better life here should be recognised as human beings and treated with dignity,' he said.

'As the focus on refugees now turns towards the English Channel, we should keep in mind that our priority must always be saving lives and playing our part in offering sanctuary to those escaping war or persecution.

'Rhetoric and policies that dehumanise or stigmatise people only serve to fuel hostility and harm our society.'

Home Secretary Sajid Javid called in the Navy as he questioned whether the migrants were 'genuine' asylum seekers.

Speaking to Sky News during a visit to Dover, he said: 'A question has to be asked: if you are a genuine asylum seeker why have you not sought asylum in the first safe country that you arrived in?

'Because France is not a country where anyone would argue it is not safe in any way whatsoever, and if you are genuine then why not seek asylum in your first safe country?'

The Anglican Bishop of Dover has made similar pleas for compassion in response to the migrant crossings.

Bishop Trevor Willmott said it was important to remember that 'every person is precious'.

'It is crucial that we all remember that we are dealing with human beings here,' he told the Guardian.

The French interior minister has said coastguard patrols and surveillance at ports will be scaled up.

The UK is also moving two Border Force patrol boats to the Channel from the Mediterranean, where thousands have tried to cross over to Europe from north Africa.

On Wednesday, two people were arrested on suspicion of organising the 'illegal movement of migrants' across the Channel.

The pair, an Iranian and a Briton, were arrested by the National Crime Agency in Pendleton, Greater Manchester.