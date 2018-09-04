Bishop of Reading announces retirement

The Bishop of Reading, Rt Revd Andrew Proud, has announced he will retire next year. His last official engagement takes place on Easter Sunday.

In a letter to clergy and parishioners, Proud wrote: 'It has been such a joy to ordain deacons and priests and see them grow and move on, and to have had the privilege of baptising and confirming so many.'

Before becoming Bishop of Reading in 2011 he served as chaplain of St Matthew's, Addis Ababa and was consecrated Bishop of Ethiopia and the Horn of Africa in 2007.

Since returning to the UK he has been instrumental in introducing a major mission initiative, Partnership for Missional Church, to the diocese.

'Bishop Andrew has been an enormous gift to the Diocese of Oxford as Bishop of Reading,' said the Bishop of Oxford, Rt Revd Steven Croft. 'He has set humility, prayer, listening to scripture and the mission of God at the heart of his episcopal ministry.

'He has brought to the diocese a passion for the global Church, which has been threaded through every aspect of his leadership, and he has been a pastor and an encourager to many across the Berkshire Area.'

Details of the timetable for consultations and the appointment of Proud's successor as Bishop of Reading will be announced later this year.