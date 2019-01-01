Bishop of Lichfield makes discipleship, vocation and evangelism the priority for 2019

Pixabay

The Bishop of Lichfield, the Rt Rev Dr Michael Ipgrave, has said he will be focusing on discipleship, vocation and evangelism this year.

In a letter to the diocese, Bishop Ipgrave encouraged Christians to follow the example of the magi who made a difficult journey to a foreign land and were rewarded by a life-changing encounter with Christ.

He admitted it was tempting to curl up and hibernate in the dead of winter, but he challenged the faithful to instead move out of their comfort zones to share the Good News of Christ.

'Like the magi of old, we begin our year as those drawn out of the familiarity and comfort of our everyday lives places to meet with the transforming light of Christ; this is our summons to discipleship, and it takes courage and determination for us to respond,' he said.

He said the magis' encounter with Christ would have left them 'forever compelled' to tell others about the change they had experienced after coming face to face with Christ.

Likewise, he said today's believers must also reflect on their own calling, adding that each person had a part to play in evangelism.

'Each must share with others the greatest story ever told, the story of Jesus the Son of God – telling that story is what we call evangelism,' he said.

He concluded by inviting Christians to reflect on what discipleship, vocation and evangelism might look like within their own communities.

'Discipleship, vocation and evangelism came together at Epiphany for those three magi. Discipleship, vocation and evangelism were threaded through the life of Chad, our first bishop, in whose footsteps we seek to follow Christ,' he said.

'Discipleship, vocation and evangelism are the three priorities which I want our diocese to embrace at every level as we set out afresh in the depths of winter through our journey into a new year.'