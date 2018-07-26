Bishop Michael Curry to have surgery for prostate cancer

Michael Curry, the presiding bishop of the US Episcopal Church, announced yesterday that he was to have surgery for prostate cancer.

Curry, whose sermon at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle catapulted him to prominence around the world, said he had been diagnosed with the disease a few months ago.

He said in a statement that he would surgery to remove the prostate gland on Tuesday.

Curry added: 'I am happy to say that the prognosis looks very good and quite positive. I have spoken with several others who have gone through this, and who have offered both encouragement and helpful advice. I will be in the hospital for at least a day, then at home to recuperate.'

He said he would resume his duties in September, concluding: 'I am very blessed with a wonderful family, a first-rate medical team, a great staff, dear colleagues and friends, a calling to which I have given my life, and above all a good, great and loving God in whose hands we always remain. So, do say a prayer. And know that I look forward to being back at my post in September.

'God bless you, and keep the faith.'

Following his royal wedding sermon, three of Curry's books are to be published in the UK for the first time by Hodder & Stoughton. The first, Crazy Christians: A radical way of life, will be published on September 20. Songs My Grandma Sang and Following the Way of Jesus will be issued early next year.