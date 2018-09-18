Bishop accused of inappropriately touching Ariana Grande is not being investigated, say police

Reuters Ariana Grande and Bishop Charles Ellis at Aretha Franklin's funeral.

There is no open investigation into a bishop who came under fire for the way he embraced Ariana Grande during Aretha Franklin's funeral, police have said.

Bishop Charles Ellis III apologized after pictures of him hugging the pop star with his hand high above her waist circulated on Twitter.

The embrace happened as Bishop Ellis thanked Grande for her performance of Franklin's hit '(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman' at the eight-hour service in Detroit last month, but many social media users accused the bishop of inappropriately touching her.

Comedian Trevor Noah was among those voicing his dissatisfaction on Twitter, writing, 'What was up with that pastors hand?'

What was up with that pastors hand? pic.twitter.com/M8Ypgm7fQB — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) August 31, 2018

In a statement released in response to the furor, Bishop Ellis said: 'It would never be my intention to touch any woman's breast. ... I don't know I guess I put my arm around her. Maybe I crossed the border, maybe I was too friendly or familiar but again, I apologize.'

He also apologized for a joke he made during the service that the singer's name sounded like a new item on a Taco Bell menu.

Detroit Police said they have since reached out to the singer's representatives, but she has so far declined to file a complaint following the incident, reports the Detroit Free Press.

Detroit Police Captain Jevon Johnson told the Detroit Free Press that they reached out to Grande's reps after receiving phone calls from concerned citizens.

'We reached out to her representatives. They said she completely took it as an accident and was ready to move on,' he said.

'Based on what her representatives stated, we do not have an open investigation.'

He added that they sent out a certified letter to the pop star on Friday, which she has not yet responded to.

A spokeswoman for Greater Grace Temple, where Bishop Ellis is senior pastor, said the bishop had 'put the matter behind him'.