The first installment of the highly-acclaimed "Bioshock" series is coming to the Mac later this year. Released in 2007, this year's Remastered release marks the 10th anniversary of the first "Bioshock" game.

The remastered versions of the "Bioshock" games have been available for PCs (Windows computer, PC) since September 2016 and is now getting a ported Mac version. The announcement was made by Feral Interactive, an organization specializing in porting PC games to the Mac and Linux. Upon release, Mac users will be able to explore the Rapture in full 1080p resolution, with a fully remastered version of the game. Players will be able to return to the Rapture with a breath of fresh air, once again immersing in the splendor and menacing art style that is an improved version of the original.

Bioshock is a first-person shooter game originally developed by Irrational Games and published by 2K Games — the same makers of "Borderlands" and "Mafia," which are also lauded as great shooters. The story is inspired by the philosophies of objectivism of Ayn Rand, which is reflected by its strong female characters and female narrators. Upon its release, "Bioshock" received praises from video game critics for its tension-filled atmosphere, straight-forward shooter mechanics, and suspense-filled narrative.

Last year when the remastered version was released for the PC, players and fans complained about some of the glitches within the game. Being available for free to players who already have the original versions of the game did not stop them from addressing all the bugs of the remastered edition. It was reported to have random changes in difficulty settings and inconsistent mouse sensitivity, which are both crucial to player experience especially when it comes to shooting games. Fortunately, 2K Games addressed these complaints swiftly and fans are hoping that these issues will not be present in the Maiterationsns of the game.

There is currently no news on when the exact date of release is, but Feral Games assures that it will be launched this year to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the game.