'BioShock' celebrates 10th anniversary, unveils limited 'BioShock 10th Anniversary Collector's Edition'

"BioShock" celebrates its 10th anniversary with "BioShock 10th Anniversary Collector's Edition." Facebook/ bioshock

The highly acclaimed franchise "BioShock" begun with the release of its first game in Aug. 21, 2007. To celebrate its 10th anniversary, 2K Games announced that a special "BioShock 10th Anniversary Collector's Edition" package will be open for pre-orders.

The collector's edition includes the physical copy of "BioShock: The Collection," which is the current generation compilation of the game trilogy. It includes remastered versions of "BioShock" and "BioShock 2," as well as the third game "BioShock Infinite." The pack also includes all of the downloadable content from the three games. However, the multiplayer mode for "BioShock 2" is not included in the compilation.

Aside from the games, the collector's edition will also include an 11-inch statue modeled after the original game's iconic box art, which features Big Daddy and Little Sister. The model consists of a motorized drill, components that light up, as well as audio clips from the game. As it is a limited edition, the 10th anniversary package will also come with a numbered certificate of authenticity.

"BioShock 10th Anniversary Collector's Edition" is scheduled for release on Nov. 14 and is exclusively available in the U.S. via GameStop and the 2K Store. Both are already accepting pre-orders. The package is priced at $199.99.

For players who have not played "BioShock" yet, 2K Games is running an anniversary sale for "BioShock: The Collection" on various retailers like Walmart, Amazon, Toys R Us, Best Buy, Target, and GameStop. The prices range from $24.99 to $29.99.

For those who want to avail of the digital copies only, "The Collection" is also on sale for $29.99 on the PlayStation Store and Xbox Store. PC users can get the games for a more affordable price at $19.79 via Steam.

The game will also be hosting an anniversary event at PAX West in Seattle on Sept. 2, which will feature many elements of the game coming to life like Little Sister, Splicers, Big Daddies, as well as themed food and drinks. A "BioShock" cosplay contest will also be held during the event.