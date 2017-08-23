'Biomutant' RPG to combine mutant abilities, prosthetics, weapons, and martial arts in open-world gameplay

"Biomutant" features a unique gameplay that combines mutant powers, bionic prosthetics, various weaponry, and martial arts. Facebook/ Biomutant

Fans of the role-playing game (RPG) genre will be pleased to know that there is a brand new and original open-world video game that will be arriving in 2018. The game is "Biomutant," which is an action-adventure title that combines mutant powers, bionic enhancements, and different weapons mixed in with martial arts type of combat.

The game's unique design will allow players to change their character's abilities and appearance with bionic prosthetics, powerful mutations, and various weapons. A player can grow claws or wings, or attach a robotic limb, all of which will affect the character's combat style.

The player can also learn other powers like telekinesis and levitation. Combat-wise, the game will feature third-person combat mixed with martial arts and the use of different weapons. Through the game's progression, the player will be able to acquire new combat styles by learning from various masters.

According to its official blog, "Biomutant" is "set in an imaginative post-apocalyptic universe" and is "a kung fu fable filled with fantastic creatures to discover, dangerous factions to navigate, and colorful worlds to explore with mechs, paragliders, balloons, mounts, jet skis and more."

The announcement trailer for the game follows a ragged raccoon-like creature with a mutated arm that wields a gun and a sword. Also featured in the video is a robotic grasshopper and a giant beast who fights using a club and a flail.

The screenshots in the game's website show a very colorful environment filled with natural elements and a few ruined architecture. The photos also feature interesting ideas like gliders, jetpacks, and mechanical limbs.

THQ Nordic and independent developer Experiment 101 are working on the game, which will be released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

The developers are hosting a "Biomutant" booth at the Gamescom in Cologne, Germany, this week and will be at PAX West in Seattle in September.