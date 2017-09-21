Billy Bush and Sydney Davis announce split after almost two decades of marriage

Billy Bush at the 41st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Beverly Hills, California, June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Famous TV personality Billy Bush and his wife Sydney Davis are separating after being married for almost 20 years. The couple didn't say if they are going to divorce but will use the time to reevaluate their relationship.

Bush's representative delivered the news, stating that the couple has separated to have time to analyze their life together in a statement to People. The rep added, "They love each other and their children deeply and are committed to a bright future."

In case fans of the couple are still doubting Bush's rep's statement, the TV host's lawyer, Marshall Grossman, also released a statement, saying, "I can confirm they are now separated and on a short-term break."

The couple got married in April 1998 and they have three children, namely Josie, 19, Mary, 16, and Lillie, 12.

According to USA Today, this has not been a good year for Bush. In the span of 11 months, he also lost his job at NBC as a host of the "Today" show.

It was his conversation with Donald Trump in 2005 that sparked controversy to the point of him getting fired. It all happened when he was still working for "Access Hollywood" and he was asked to interview Trump on the show's bus.

During the interview, Trump blurted out offensive comments towards women, saying, "And when you're a star they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab 'em by the p—y. You can do anything." Bush was caught laughing with him and didn't even try to call him out for such behavior.

Later on, the 45-year-old television host said that he was sorry for not being able to stand up and saying something that would have made Trump think otherwise regarding women.

As of the moment, Bush's relationship with his wife is still up in the air, specifically if they will get back together.