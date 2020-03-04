Billy Porter to play 'genderless' Fairy Godmother in Cinderella remake

Billy Porter has been cast in the role of Fairy Godmother in a remake of the children's classic, Cinderella.

The live-action reboot is due out in 2021 and is also reported to star Camila Cabello, Pierce Brosnan, Missy Elliott and James Corden.

Porter, who is openly gay and famed for his tuxedo gowns, told CBS News that it was "a classic fairytale for a new generation".

The Pose star called his casting in the adaptation "profound".

"It hit me when I was on the set last week, how profound it is that I am playing the Fairy Godmother — they call it the Fab G," he said.

"Magic has no gender."

He continued: "We are presenting this character as genderless — at least that's how I'm playing it. And it's really powerful.

"I think the new generation is really ready. The kids are ready. It's the grownups that are slowing stuff down," he said.

Porter also spoke about his gender-bending fashion choices, saying he was inspired by playing Lola in Kinky Boots on Broadway.

"Playing that role made me feel grounded and more powerful," Porter said. "Putting on those heels, putting on those dresses, putting on those wigs, made me feel more powerful, grounded and — dare I say — masculine, than I've ever felt in my whole life," he said.

His casting as the Fairy Godmother was criticised by Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan, who tweeted: "A godmother is a woman, not 'genderless'."