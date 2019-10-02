Billy Graham's daughter says her late father was 'still helping' through cancer battle

Anne Graham Lotz, the daughter of the late evangelist Billy Graham, has paid tribute to her father as she launches a new book on the Holy Spirit.

Jesus in Me is her first book since her father passed away in February last year and delves into the power of the Holy Spirit, something she says she didn't learn too much about despite her rich Christian upbringing in the home of one of the world's most famous preachers.

She said in an appearance on Fox & Friends that her prayer now was that "people will learn that the Holy Spirit is available to be your constant companion".

"He's not just someone for benedictions and baptisms. You know, I baptize you in the name of the Father, Son, and in my church, it was called the Holy Ghost - you know a little offputting - it wasn't until I was a young adult that I learned more fully of who he is," she said.

"He guides you, comforts you, helps you, stands by, strengthens you, so he's a wonderful person," she added. "He's a member of the Godhead, so he is God, when you put your faith in Jesus, when you confess your sins, turn away from your past, ask Jesus to be your saviour, the Holy Spirit comes into you, so I have the spirit of God living on the inside of me to be there 24/7."

She said that it was because of the Holy Spirit, that she no longer struggles so much with feelings of loneliness.

"His presence within keeps you from being lonely, and if he can do that for me, he'll do it for anybody, you just have to come to him," she said.

It's a truth she's had to lean on in the last few years, experiencing the death of her husband of 49 years in 2015, followed by her father's passing last year just months before she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

As the daughter of Billy Graham, Christians around the world responded to news of her diagnosis by praying for her.

"The fact that I'm my father's daughter made that even more worldwide, so in a sense, Daddy, even though he's gone, was still helping me," she said.

Lotz completed her cancer treatment last week. In a previous update on her progress in March, she spoke of the "peace" she felt throughout gruelling rounds of chemo thanks to the prayers of so many Christians.

"Your prayers have helped carry me through surgery and seven chemo infusions that have stretched out over six months. Praise God!" Lotz wrote.

"Most of my battle with cancer has been won! Even as I have struggled with severe side-effects, I have experienced deep peace, unceasing joy, and great expectancy of blessing to come! Thank you!"