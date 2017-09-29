Billboard chart-topper Cardi B 'would love to collab' with Taylor Swift

Cover art for Cardi B's hit single "Bodak Yellow" Facebook/IamCardiB

Cardi B may have dethroned Taylor Swift's three-week hold on the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 but the two look like they may be on their way to becoming collaborators, if not friends.

"Bodak Yellow" hit the top spot on the Billboard charts on Sept. 25, marking the first time that a solo female rap artist climbed her way to No. 1 since Lauryn Hill in 1998.

Cardi B was congratulated by a handful of celebrities and a multitude of fans but "Look What You Made Me Do" singer Taylor Swift took it further by sending the rap artist a bouquet of flowers.

Cardi B posted a video of the flowers on her Instagram account with the caption, "Thank you @taylorswift for the flowers....and I freaking love your music."

Speaking with Us Weekly at the Airbnb Presents True York event on Sept. 26, Cardi B also said, "Taylor is so, so, cool and I've been like a genuine fan of hers for a while."

"I have a ton of love for Taylor and the fact that she sent me those flowers was so cool. They was pretty too!" she added. "Taylor, call me! I would love to collab with her!"

Despite her newfound fame, Cardi B is staying grounded. She shared that she was nervous about whether other established female rappers were going to be welcoming, but the rap artist need not have worried as the likes of Missy Elliott and Nicki Minaj were quick to congratulate her.

She also expressed how her family remains her biggest priority as she shared that she would like to buy her mom a nice house.

"Bodak Yellow" is Cardi B's latest single after "Bronx Season," "What a Girl Likes" and "Stripper H—." The rapper first attracted fans after appearing in VH1's "Love & Hip Hop: New York."

She is currently signed with Atlantic Records for a major label record deal.