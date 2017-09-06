'Bill and Ted' 3 movie news: Production to start soon

A screenshot of Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves from the movie 'Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure.' Facebook/Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Speculations and rumors regarding the sequel to the science-fiction action comedy "Bill and Ted" have not stopped ever since Keanu Reeves dropped hints on the "Graham Norton" show last February. It has been more than two decades since the last movie, and fans are still awaiting a third installment.

Apparently, the project for "Bill and Ted 3" has been circulating in pre-production for about a decade now. Yet, nothing has been set in stone. Upon guesting at the "Graham Norton" show to promote "John Wick 2," Reeves was asked about the movie wherein he replied that writers are still trying to make it. This has given fans of the classic movie some hope that the project could possibly see the light of day.

Reeves was in fact very generous with his reveal regarding what the movie will be about, given that it has not been finalized yet. He talked about what the main plot is going to be, wherein both Bill and Ted will be tasked to create a song in order to save the universe, while having to save their individual marriages from completely falling apart. This, of course, will be subject to change once the project has been greenlit.

Inquisitr suggests that given Reeves' displayed enthusiasm on "The Graham Norton" show, it is probably already on its way to being created. It could possibly be a matter of obtaining the necessary signatures to create. However, there is still no confirmed dates for the shoot and release.

To further assure fans, Alex Winter, who plays Bill, also confirmed the existence of "Bill and Ted 3," and that the ball could be rolling soon for the film. It would be only a matter of time before this could actually come to fruition. Winter also mentioned in an interview with Yahoo! that he felt bad for the fans ever since the news about "Bill and Ted 3" was revealed. They now have to go through the whole process of knowing about it, and waiting.

Fans are hoping to hear more details about the movie soon.