BIGBANG's T.O.P marijuana scandal: Rapper unfit for further military service

After weeks of investigations and hearings, the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency has ruled that rapper T.O.P of popular boy band BIGBANG is unfit to continue his duty as a conscripted policeman.

The agency's disciplinary review committee concluded that permitting T.O.P, whose real name is Choi Seung Hyun, to proceed with police duty as part of his two-year mandatory military service was inadequate.

Following the decision, the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency will make a request to the Republic of Korea Army for another position for T.O.P. If the latter accepts the request, the rapper will either serve as a public service worker or a full-time reserve soldier.

T.O.P began his two-year mandatory military service on Feb. 9 but was soon after accused of smoking marijuana. He allegedly smoked liquid pot with Han Seo Hee, a former contestant on MBC's "Birth of a Great Star 3," on three different occasions in October 2016.

The local authorities tested T.O.P's hair while he was training at Nonsan Military Training Center, which came out positive. They also investigated the trainee and she has also tested positive for marijuana use.

According to his lawyer, T.O.P was in an unstable place psychologically at the time of the incident. Thus, he impulsively decided to smoke marijuana simply because Han Seo Hee suggested it.

Despite his lawyer's argument, T.O.P was found guilty by the Seoul Central District Court of using the illicit drug multiple times on July 20. He was then given a 10-month jail term with a two-year suspended sentence.

"I sincerely apologize to everyone I have hurt or disappointed through this incident," the 29-year-old rapper said in a statement obtained by Soompi. "I have made an irreversible mistake because of my unstable mental state of being and am reflecting deeply upon my actions. This incident is the worst moment of my life and I am regretting it terribly."