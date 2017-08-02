BIGBANG's T.O.P marijuana scandal: Rapper unfit for further military service
After weeks of investigations and hearings, the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency has ruled that rapper T.O.P of popular boy band BIGBANG is unfit to continue his duty as a conscripted policeman.
The agency's disciplinary review committee concluded that permitting T.O.P, whose real name is Choi Seung Hyun, to proceed with police duty as part of his two-year mandatory military service was inadequate.
Following the decision, the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency will make a request to the Republic of Korea Army for another position for T.O.P. If the latter accepts the request, the rapper will either serve as a public service worker or a full-time reserve soldier.
T.O.P began his two-year mandatory military service on Feb. 9 but was soon after accused of smoking marijuana. He allegedly smoked liquid pot with Han Seo Hee, a former contestant on MBC's "Birth of a Great Star 3," on three different occasions in October 2016.
The local authorities tested T.O.P's hair while he was training at Nonsan Military Training Center, which came out positive. They also investigated the trainee and she has also tested positive for marijuana use.
According to his lawyer, T.O.P was in an unstable place psychologically at the time of the incident. Thus, he impulsively decided to smoke marijuana simply because Han Seo Hee suggested it.
Despite his lawyer's argument, T.O.P was found guilty by the Seoul Central District Court of using the illicit drug multiple times on July 20. He was then given a 10-month jail term with a two-year suspended sentence.
"I sincerely apologize to everyone I have hurt or disappointed through this incident," the 29-year-old rapper said in a statement obtained by Soompi. "I have made an irreversible mistake because of my unstable mental state of being and am reflecting deeply upon my actions. This incident is the worst moment of my life and I am regretting it terribly."
-
'Moonman' isn't PC enough: MTV says its iconic 'Moonman' award is now 'Moon Person,' could even be transgender
For the first time since 1984, MTV's famous Moonman award is no more as the music channel has announced a new gender neutral title - the Moon Person. MTV president Chris McCarthy said it could be transgender.
-
Matthew McConaughey reveals he named his eldest son Levi after his favorite Bible verse
The 'Dark Tower' star took it as a sign when the time of his son's birth matched up perfectly with the numbers in his favorite Bible verse.
- A gift from God: 7 Bible verses about rest
- 'An eye for an eye': What the Bible tells us about revenge
- Faith, works and a way out of the guilt trap
- How is the Hebrew Bible different from the Christian Old Testament?
- Can science prove Christian meditation works?
- Shining light or shrinking violet: Did Jesus contradict himself?
- Praising God in everything: Horatius Bonar, pastor and hymn writer
- 10 calamities that took place on the Jewish fast day of Tisha B'Av
- From a church sanctuary, Colorado woman resists deportation
- 34 young Christians killed in horrific bus crash on their way to pilgrimage in Madagascar
- 'You are the heart and love of the Church': Archbishop of Canterbury praises Mothers' Union in Sudan
- Israeli police raid Palestinian homes in East Jerusalem, arrest 33 over Temple Mount clashes
- Ethiopian Christian brutally attacked with machetes by Muslim gang because he was evangelising
- Baghdad churches close as Iraq's Christians continue to leave
- Defiant Venezuela president mocks Trump after US sanctions