'Big Little Lies' season 2 renewal news: Emmy Awards may bring show closer to a second season

A promotional poster from HBO for their series "Big Little Lies." Facebook/HBO

Fans are still waiting for the news regarding the renewal of HBO's "Big Little Lies," and the tension at this point has been quite palpable. After the show took home eight Emmy Awards at this year's ceremony, this has left people asking – would this warrant a second season?

According to Backstage, the cast members of the show were bombarded with questions of a second season. It could be surmised that the actors and actresses of the "Big Little Lies" were very vague with their revelations because they too were not even sure about the fate of the show. However, after the show earned multiple awards, then this gave fans hope that season 2 should be in production pretty soon.

Fortunately, according to Deadline, HBO approached the author of the book, Liane Moriarty, from which the show is based. Apparently, the biggest hurdle for the show is its scarce written material. However, that is looking to change since Moriarty agreed to write short novellas. This is to at least give the showrunners some direction to move the story forward. Moriarty will not be writing more books, but will still contribute to the story.

Apart from the author, a cast of the show shed light on a possible second season. Nicole Kidman, who plays Celeste Wright, snagged an Emmy in this year's awards ceremony for Outstanding Lead Actress in a limited series or movie. According to People, Kidman had just come back from a long vacation with her co-star, Reese Witherspoon, after shooting the HBO series. She stated that they are moving closer towards a second season and it is only a matter of completing each characters' story lines

Most of the cast and crew are in favor of a new season. Yet, there is one important person who goes against it. This is none other than the show's director, Jean-Marc Vallée. According to Pop Sugar, the director just does not see any good reason why the show must continue. He believed that the ending should be up to the fans and the audience to discuss amongst themselves. For him, the ending is meant to be open to interpretation and to expand viewers' imagination.

There is no confirmation yet about a season 2 but from the looks of it, it could very well be possible.