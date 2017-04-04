'Big Little Lies' season 2 release date, plot rumors: Director not up for season 2, reveals season 1 was a 'one-time deal'
Good things always come to an end, just like HBO's hit series "Big Little Lies," which stars Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, and Shailene Woodley. Season 1 concluded its seven-episode run on Sunday, and it left the fans wanting more. However, the possibility for the limited series to return for another season looks bleak right now.
A lot of the viewers have been constantly asking the stars of the show for season 2, just like Witherspoon who had to do a Facebook Live video to answer the fans. As reported on E! News, she told the fans through the video that she is in talks with Liane Moriarty, the writer of the "Big Little Lies" novel, for season 2, and that they should get in touch with the writer to tell her how much they want to see another season.
However, the "Big Little Lies" director and one of the show's executive producers, Jean-Marc Vallée, is not open to directing another season of the show. "To do a season two, I'm not for it," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "If there's an opportunity to reunite with Reese, Nicole and these characters of course, I'll be a part of it, but Big Little Lies One is a one-time deal. Big Little Lies Two? Nah. [sic]"
Although the show's final scene was open-ended, Vallée said that what happens after the events in the season 1 finale is up to the audience's imagination. Originally, Vallée was supposed to direct only the first two episodes of the show, but Witherspoon was able to convince him to direct the entire season.
Despite the demand from the viewers, Vanity Fair thinks that "Big Little Lies" ended well and does not need a second season because most shows, no matter how good the first season was, can have quite disappointing second seasons. "Let the dead stay dead—and a nearly-perfect show remain a nearly-perfect show."
-
Ghost in the Shell imagines a new kind of life after death
Can a robot have a soul? Would you replace your failing eyes with HD, night vision-enabled machines? Would you still be you if you did? These don't seem like particularly important questions now, but in the world of Scarlett Johansson's new anime-remake Ghost in the Shell, they're absolutely vital.
-
Duggar girls share their thoughts on love: Don't 'date anyone who doesn't share the same goals as you'
The Duggar girls from "Counting On" definitely know a thing or two about love. Many of them have enjoyed courtships, gotten married, and are now raising the next generation of Christian kids.
- Why did Jesus say: 'My God, my God, why have you forsaken me?'
- 'I've seen the promised land': The last, legendary words of Martin Luther King
- The English villagers who dismembered and mutilated bodies of the dead - to prevent their resurrection
- Ghost in the Shell imagines a new kind of life after death
- How can I be sure that someone needs deliverance ministry?
- Do people joke about religion in your workplace? Does it upset you?
- Should Christians pursue the calling to become missionaries even if this goes against their parents' wishes?
- Justin Bieber has brand new tattoos - and they have a deep Christian message
- Marlow's scandalous 'Jesus was gay' document goes online for first time
- 2 Christian women give up their lives to let world know of abuses suffered by believers in Eritrea
- Islamist extremist converts to Christianity after witnessing 'supernatural' phenomena, seeing Jesus in his dream
- Pope Francis visits earthquake hit victims
- Terrorism suspected as at least ten are killed in Russian metro explosions
- Palestinian, 17, shot dead in Jerusalem's Old City after stabbing attacks
- Duped into confessing - Iranian faces death sentence for 'insulting Islam'