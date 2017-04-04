'Big Little Lies' season 2 release date, plot rumors: Director not up for season 2, reveals season 1 was a 'one-time deal'

Good things always come to an end, just like HBO's hit series "Big Little Lies," which stars Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, and Shailene Woodley. Season 1 concluded its seven-episode run on Sunday, and it left the fans wanting more. However, the possibility for the limited series to return for another season looks bleak right now.

A lot of the viewers have been constantly asking the stars of the show for season 2, just like Witherspoon who had to do a Facebook Live video to answer the fans. As reported on E! News, she told the fans through the video that she is in talks with Liane Moriarty, the writer of the "Big Little Lies" novel, for season 2, and that they should get in touch with the writer to tell her how much they want to see another season.

However, the "Big Little Lies" director and one of the show's executive producers, Jean-Marc Vallée, is not open to directing another season of the show. "To do a season two, I'm not for it," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "If there's an opportunity to reunite with Reese, Nicole and these characters of course, I'll be a part of it, but Big Little Lies One is a one-time deal. Big Little Lies Two? Nah. [sic]"

Although the show's final scene was open-ended, Vallée said that what happens after the events in the season 1 finale is up to the audience's imagination. Originally, Vallée was supposed to direct only the first two episodes of the show, but Witherspoon was able to convince him to direct the entire season.

Despite the demand from the viewers, Vanity Fair thinks that "Big Little Lies" ended well and does not need a second season because most shows, no matter how good the first season was, can have quite disappointing second seasons. "Let the dead stay dead—and a nearly-perfect show remain a nearly-perfect show."