'Big Little Lies' season 2 news: Renewed or cancelled? author and cast weigh in on next installment

Five months have passed since HBO's "Big Little Lies" wrapped up, yet many fans are still hoping there will be a second season.

While there has been no renewal announcement just yet, "Big Little Lies" novel author Liane Moriarty revealed that she has already started thinking up ideas for the show's potential next installment.

"I'm thinking about it," Moriarty, 50, told Entertainment Weekly at 69th Primetime Emmy Awards after the "Big Little Lies" win. "It's a beautiful possibility, that's all I'll say," she teased.

Also, the main cast – Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley – are more than willing to reprise their respective roles as Celeste Wright, Madeline Martha Mackenzie, and Jane Chapman if "Big Little Lies" will be renewed for another season.

"We love playing these roles," said Kidman, who won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her performance. "Their storylines are so complex and interesting and it would be fantastic if we could continue. But right now, we're just savoring this moment because this is amazing."

In the event that "Big Little Lies" season 2 actually happens, it might dive deeper into Bonnie Carlson's (Zoe Kravitz) backstory, including the abuse she experienced from her father. It may also show what happens next to Celeste after the demise of her abusive husband, Perry Wright (Alexander Skarsgård).

However, not everyone is keen on doing "Big Little Lies" season 2. Ever since the finale aired last April, director and executive producer Jean-Marc Vallee have kept his disinterest in doing another installment.

For the French-Canadian film director, "Big Little Lies" is a one-time deal and a sequel is not necessary. Also, the series' ending is for the audience to talk about; where they can envision what they want to imagine and that is it.