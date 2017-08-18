'Big Hero 6' TV show release date news: Series renewed for second season ahead of November premiere

The characters in the "Big Hero 6" tv series Twitter/DisneysBigHero6

Fans of the award-winning animated movie "Big Hero 6" got excited when Disney announced back in March 2016 that it will make its way to the small screen. This year, the series premiere of "Big Hero 6" is only a few months away, and fans can anticipate the return of the movie's beloved characters in November.

While no exact date has been given for the full series of "Big Hero 6," what is known is that the superhero movie inspired by Marvel comics is under way. It will premiere on Disney XD and Disney Channel in November as a special. Disney dropped a sneak peek of the show several weeks ago during Comic-Con, coming from an episode titled "Fred's Bro-Trillion." It featured Hiro and Baymax finding themselves trapped in Baron Von Steamer's lair.

As for the plot, the show's official synopsis released last year reveals that it will pick up right where the movie left off. Hiro and Baymax's adventures continue, with some new characters joining their team. Old characters still include Wasabi, who is a bit of a control freak, Honey Lemon, a scientist, Fred, who is a big fanboy, and no-nonsense Gogo. All of them form the Big Hero 6 team.

Ahead of the first season's premiere, Disney has already renewed the "Big Hero 6" series for a second season. Not many shows get renewed ahead of their premiere, so this only shows how confident Disney is in the "Big Hero 6" series. They tapped "Kim Possible" creator Mark McCorkle and his frequent collaborator Bob Schooley to be showrunners of the series.

This is also partly because of the cast involved in lending their voices to the show's characters. Maya Rudolph, Jamie Chung, Scott Adsit, Ryan Potter, Genesis Rodriguez, Khary Payton, Brooks Wheelan, Alan Tudyk, David Shaughnessy, and of course the Marvel man himself, Stan Lee.

The "Big Hero 6" tv series will premiere as a special on Disney XD and Disney Channel in November. The full series will premiere in 2018 on Disney XD.