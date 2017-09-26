'Big Hero 6' series release date, plot news: Disney XD reveals sneak peek

The characters in the "Big Hero 6" TV series premiering in November. Twitter/DisneysBigHero6

"Big Hero 6" is headed to television screens and the first sneak peek into the crime-fighting adventures of Hiro Hamada and the gang is finally here.

Disney XD will house the superhero team of Hiro, GoGo Tomago, Honey Lemon, Wasabi, Fred and Baymax.

In the sneak peek video, the team are hanging out when Fred suddenly calls on them to help and the gang suits up to take on the unknown threat. The teaser aired during the "DuckTales" premiere on Sept. 23.

Coming back to reprise their roles from the Academy Award-winning movie are Ryan Potter as Hiro, Scott Adsit as Baymax, Genesis Rodriguez as Honey, Jamie Chung as GoGo, Maya Rudolph as Hiro's aunt Cass, Alan Tudyk as Alistair Krei, and Stan Lee as Fred's wealthy father.

Brooks Wheelan takes over T.J. Miller as Fred and Khary Payton voices Wasabi, replacing Damon Wayans, Jr.

The series picks up where the movie left off, as 14-year-old tech genius Hiro is about to begin his full-time robotics studies at the San Fransokyo Institute of Technology.

"Big Hero 6: The Series" is developed by the creators of "Kim Possible," Mark McCorkle and Bob Schooley. Disney XD has reportedly already ordered a second season of the series as early as now.

"Big Hero 6" was a blockbuster hit, grossing over $650 million worldwide and bagging the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature.

The movie's synopsis reads:

"When a devastating event befalls the city of San Fransokyo and catapults Hiro into the midst of danger, he turns to Baymax and his close friends adrenaline junkie Go Go Tomago, neatnik Wasabi, chemistry whiz Honey Lemon and fanboy Fred. Determined to uncover the mystery, Hiro transforms his friends into a band of high-tech heroes called 'Big Hero 6.'"

The movie was loosely based on the Marvel comic book series created by Steven T. Seagle and Duncan Rouleau.

"Big Hero 6: The Series" premieres on Disney XD this November.