'Big Bang's T.O.P. given two-year suspension and 10-month jail time for drug charges
Early this June, Big Bang's T.O.P. was arrested for smoking the illegal substance marijuana in October last year. The first trial for the case was held last June 29 in Seoul Central District Court and it seems like things are not looking so well for the 29-year old rapper as he pleaded "guilty" on all charges.
According to Sports Chosun, T.O.P. admitted to the charges of smoking cannabis. He was suspected of smuggling and using four types of cannabis (plain and liquid marijuana), which is a clear violation of South Korea's laws on drugs management. In the trial, prosecutors revealed that the Big Bang rapper used it sometime between Oct. 9 to 14 last year. He denied the allegations before but he finally admitted to the charges during his trial. However, T.O.P. still have not confirmed additional reports of him using the liquid marijuana twice.
Allkpop also reported that T.O.P.'s lawyer revealed he was dating the trainee who offered him the marijuana. According to the lawyer, T.O.P. was given marijuana while under the influence of alcohol, and that he has since broken up with the said trainee and has not committed the same offense.
Koreaboo shared T.O.P.'s lawyer's full statement in court:
During the trial, the prosecutors sought two years of probation, including a 10-month prison time, should the Big Bang rapper break the probation period. He will return to court for his sentence on July 20.
Following the whirlwind of events for T.O.P., he was first arrested early this June for illegal use of marijuana. He was then dismissed from his military duty, with the police saying that he was unfit for duty given his current situation. He was to be transferred to a different unit but then he was found unconscious as he overdosed on muscle relaxants. The rapper-singer was even treated in an intensive care unit facility because he could not wake up for days.
T.O.P. first issued a handwritten letter of apology to his fans through YG Entertainment's official account.
