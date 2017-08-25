'Big Bang Theory' season 11 spoilers: Possible crossover with 'Young Sheldon'; season 12 to be the last?

Sheldon (Jim Parsons) and Amy (Mayim Bialik) on "The Big Bang Theory" Instagram/BigBangTheory_CBS

Season 11 of "The Big Bang Theory" picks up where the last season left off: with Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) on one knee, proposing to Amy (Mayim Bialik) after rushing from New Jersey and accidentally entertaining an inappropriate relationship with a colleague.

Of course, that's not all that's in store for the next season.

The show's longtime showrunner Steven Molaro has moved to spin-off show "Young Sheldon," and executive producer Steve Holland has since been promoted to be in-charge of the sitcom. Holland has been with the show since season 3.

Co-creator Chuck Lorre said during the Television Critics Association summer press tour that there may be a crossover between "The Big Bang Theory" and its prequel show. "We're definitely discussing the ripple effect that the shows can have," he said.

Fans may be disappointed to learn that the show still is not revealing Penny's (Kaley Cuoco) last name. Cuoco told fans at Comic-Con in July that she had an idea of her character's last name, but that it did not matter much anymore since Penny is going by Hofstadter.

Finally, some bad news: season 11 may be the second to the last season for Sheldon and the gang. Lorre has said that season 12 may be the last "Big Bang Theory" season of the series.

Bialik earlier wrote a blog post about her first day on set and about how the first episode will address the last season's cliffhanger.

"They could have done a thousand different storylines to keep you all waiting... but they pick up right where we left off," Bialik wrote, adding, "I mean literally – RIGHT WHERE WE LEFT OFF. As in: same set, same body position, same robe for me and barely any make-up."

"The Big Bang Theory" season 11 will premiere on Monday, Sept. 25, at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS.